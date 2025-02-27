‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ Casts Pay Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Cast mates from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl took to social media to pay tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg, who suddenly passed away at the age of 39.

In his latest Instagram Stories post, David Boreanaz, who played Angel on Buffy, spoke out about Trachtenberg’s passing. “So very sad,” he wrote. “Horrible news. R.I.P. and prayers to her and her family.”

Emma Caulfield, who portrayed Anya on Buffy, wrote on Instagram, “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today. Rest in peace, love Mish Mish. You were loved.”

She shared another photo and wrote, “Sleep well, Michelle.”

James Marsters, who played Spike on Buffy, wrote a lengthy tribute to Trachtenberg.

“We have lost a beautiful soul,” he stated on Instagram. “Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

Alyson Hannigan, who starred as Willow in Buffy, shared throwback photos and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”

Blake Lively Shares Throwback Photo of First Meeting Michelle Trachtenberg on ‘Gossip Girl’ Set

Meanwhile, Blake Lively took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of her first meeting Michelle Trachtenberg on the set of Gossip Girl.

“She was electricity,” Lively declared. “You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200 percent.”

Lively further stated that Trachtenberg laughed to the fullest at someone’s joke and would confront authority head-on when she felt something was wrong.

Photo by Blake Lively/Instagram

“She cared deeply about her work,” Lively continued. “She was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.”

Fellow Gossip Girl castmates also took to Instagram to speak out.

“Michelle was one of a kind,” Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald, wrote. “I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic… remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you.”

Ed Westwick, also known as Chuck Bass, wrote, “So sad to hear of the passing of [Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers.”