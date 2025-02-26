Michelle Trachtenberg, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star, Dead at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, who is best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 39.

Videos by Suggest

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the actress was discovered by her mother at One Columbus Place, a 51-store luxury apartment complex on Central Park South, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Insiders claim that Trachtenberg’s death is not being investigated as suspicious. Another source stated she had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications, the sources said.

The late actress’ Instagram followers grew concerned for her after she posted troubling photos on her account in recent months. Followers had even commented on her noticeable weight loss and even asked if she was on drugs.

“Explain to me how I look sick,” she wrote while clapping back to a follower. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

Michelle Trachtenberg appeared on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete as Nona F. Mecklenberg before becoming the star of Harriet the Spy. She then starred as Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the problematic Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl.

In 2021, she accused Buffy creator Joss Whedon of being physically abusive on sets. She also claimed that there was a “rule” in place prohibiting him from being alone in a room with her. Whedon denied the claims.

The actress passed away just months after turning 39.