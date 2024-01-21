buffalo-bills-hiring-fans-to-shovel-snow-for-big-playoff-game-against-chiefs

After a massive blizzard hit New York earlier this week and covered Highmark Stadium with snow ahead of a playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburg Steelers, fans showed up in hoards to save the day.

The storm hit the area last weekend and gave Buffalo a staggering three feet of snow. The dangerous conditions closed down schools and businesses and made officials put residents under travel bans.

But the NFL stops for no one. The Bills home game was scheduled to take place on Jan. 14, but, after deeming the situation life-threatening, the organization only postponed it for one day, which meant the team had to figure out how to clear mountains of snow—fast. So, they put out a call for help.

The team offered $20 an hour and a complimentary breakfast to anyone who would come out and shovel show off the field and out of the stands. People showed up to help day and night. And by Monday, Jan. 15, the field was cleared for kickoff. Ticket holders, however, still had to deal with less-than-pleasant seating conditions.

The fans are starting to arrive in Buffalo 👀 pic.twitter.com/LFQUtNDavU — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 15, 2024

The Buffalo Bills Put Out a Second Call For Help

The AFC divisional game went on as re-scheduled on Monday at 4:30 with a temperature of 18 degrees. Thanks to all the hometown effort, the Bills went on to win 17-31.

Unfortunately, a lake-effect system brought another front through Buffalo this week and piled more than 18 more inches on the city, ahead of yet another playoff game, this time between the Bills and the Kansas City Chief.

So once again, Highmark Stadium is asking people to grab their shovels and come dig them out before the teams meet on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 PM.

Anyone in the area over 18 can head out to work for $20 an hour. The process began on Friday at 2 PM. Maybe next year, the NFL will think twice before giving the Bills so many January homefield advantages.