buffalo-bills-and-pittsburgh-steelers-fans-dig-through-snow-to-find-seats

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off in a win-or-go-home playoff game on January 15. The game was initially slated to take place on January 13. However, a historic snowstorm was declared a state of emergency.

This forced the game to be postponed to Monday afternoon.

Though the grounds crew was able to clear the field for the players, fans were not as fortunate. There was so much snow in the bleachers from the storm that there was no assigned seating. Some fans had to dig their way to a decent seat in the stadium.

New York Governor Takes Shot at Steelers Fans

The snow in Buffalo had reached such a dangerous level that there was still some doubt that the game would be played on Monday, even after it had already been postponed.

The snowstorm had reached such torrential weather conditions that a travel ban was placed on the entire Erie County, to ensure safety for everyone. But the seriousness of the situation did not stop New York State Governor Kathy Hochul from having some fun. Hochul took the opportunity to troll Steelers fans who were considering attending the game.

“One final bit of advice, and this one’s for our friends who are thinking about traveling from Pittsburgh to watch the game,” Hochul said. “We think it’s just better if you stay home and tune in on television. It’s going to be safer for all of us. It’s going to be a rough game for you anyhow.”

Did NFL Contradict Itself Postponing Steelers Game?

There is no doubt that the best decision for everyone involved was for the game between the Chiefs and Steelers to be postponed. However, some feel that the NFL made a decision that contradicted itself. While the Bills game was postponed, a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins went on as scheduled. The game was played in subzero temperatures that felt like -27 degrees.

One NFL spokesperson gave the league’s reasoning behind that decision.

“There are no public safety travel concerns for getting to the stadium for fans, the clubs, stadium personnel, or public authorities,” they stated.

However, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III believes that the wrong decision was made

“The Dolphins-Chiefs game should be postponed too. -1 degree weather, with wind chills of -30 degrees, snow, and 29 mph winds IS NOT SAFE for players or fans and IS NOT FOOTBALL WEATHER,” he tweeted.