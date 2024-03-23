Buckingham Palace Releases New Statement About Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement about Princess Kate Middleton’s fight against cancer, following yesterday’s video revelation.

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the palace told Us Weekly.

They added that Prince William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”

Yesterday, Middleton announced in a video that she had received a cancer diagnosis.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she revealed. The princess explained that the cancer was found during her January abdominal surgery.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

However, Kate Middleton seemed confident about her treatments. “I am well and getting stronger every day,” she added. “[I’m] focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirit.”

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

Many Online Are Slamming Public Relations Concerning Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate had a successful “planned abdominal surgery.” However, the palace provided no additional details about Kate’s health status.

They mentioned only that her royal obligations would be delayed until “after Easter” while she focused on her recovery in private.

Buckingham and Kensington Palace is facing intense scrutiny for its management of Middleton’s public diagnosis. Many observers questioned their cryptic initial announcement of her surgery and lack of public appearances.

Naturally, the fire stoked further on March 10th, coinciding with Mother’s Day in the UK. Prince William and Middleton shared a photo on social media. The picture showed the princess, who had not made a public appearance since January, with their three children.

Almost immediately, online users identified several glaring Photoshop discrepancies. Nonetheless, Middleton issued an apology on social media the following day, asserting that she had personally edited the image.

This resulted in Getty and other news agencies flagging additional images of the Royal family as digitally altered. It also prompted further speculation about the reasons behind Middleton’s limited public appearances.

The media scrutiny led to wild online speculation. Many feel this could have been avoided with more transparency from Buckingham and Kensington Palace.