Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Shares New Photos of Dad Amid Dementia Battle

Amid Bruce Willis’ devastating battle with dementia, the Die Hard star’s daughter Tallulah took to Instagram with new photos of him as well as an emotional message about acceptance.

In her latest Instagram post, Tallulah shared super sweet photos of her and her father. “Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff,” Tallulah wrote in her post. “But I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives.”

Tallulah’s sweet post comes a little over a month after her sister Rumer shared an update about Bruce Willis’ health. “Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored” through her Instagram Story, Rumer was asked “How’s your dad doing? Sending love to all you guys.” To which she responded, “He is great. I love him so much. Thank you.”

Bruce Willis’ family opened up about his health struggles in March 2022 when they announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia. Nearly a year after the announcement, his wife Emma confirmed the actor actually had frontotemporal dementia.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others,” the Willis family shared at the time. “And to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Tallulah and Rumer, as well as their sister Scout, are the daughters are Bruce Willis and his first wife Demi Moore. He also has two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with his current wife Emma Heming.

Tallulah Previously Opened Up About Her Father Bruce Willis’ Condition While Battling Dementia

During a recent interview with E! News, Tallulah opened up about her father Bruce Willis’ health amid his dementia battle.

“Our visits have so much love and I feel that,” Tallulah shared. “And that overarches anything for me—being able to have that connection.”

She continued by sharing, “I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us.”

While she admits that Bruce’s dementia is a “hard thing” for her family to navigate through, Tallulah said it “created an opportunity for more love” for her family. “

Tallulah then opened up about Rumer’s daughter, Louetta, who was born last year. She said the toddler is “the center of gravity” in her family.

“I think it’s universal to be in the delight of a child,” she explained. “And to see the way their brain develops and grows.”

Tallulah pointed out that Louetta has strengthened the Willis family as well. “We are in constant contact,” she noted. “We have many group threads for the family. But my sisters and I, we talk every day.”