rumer-willis-shares-health-update-on-dad-bruce-willis-amid-dementia-battle

A little more than a year and a half after Bruce Willis’ family announced he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, the Die Hard star’s daughter Rumer shares a health update.

During a recent “Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored” through her Instagram Story, Rumer opened up about her father’s health. “How’s your dad doing? Sending love to all you guys,” one follower asked. Rumer responded with, “He is great. I love him so much. Thank you.”

Rumer, along with her mother Demi Moore, sisters, and stepmother Emma, announced that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. Nearly a year later, Emma confirmed Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis’ family also revealed more details about the diagnosis in a statement. “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others,” they shared. “And to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

The actor’s family then stated, “[He] has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.”

Rumer Recently Spoke About Bruce Willis’ Condition During ‘Today’ Appearance

While appearing on Today in May, Rumer opened up about Bruce Willis’ health.

“He’s so good,” Rumer told Today host Hoda Kotb. “I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]. “And [my daughter] Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet.”

She further pointed out, “He’s a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters.”

Rumer also told Fox News the same month that being transparent about her father’s condition is beneficial to others going through the same situation. “I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved,” she explained. “And that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing.”

The actress then said, “And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … Everything.”