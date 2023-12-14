‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Andre Braugher’s Cause of Death Revealed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street star Andre Braugher died earlier this week. He was 61 years old.

Little information was available at the time of Braugher’s passing. His rep said that Braugehr was dealing with a “brief illness” before he died. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, his cause of death has been revealed to be lung cancer.

Andre Braugher Dies at 61

With his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton in the television series Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1998), Andre Braugher achieved widespread recognition. Another iconic character, Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021), further solidified his status as a versatile and beloved actor.

Braugher’s cinematic endeavors also included standout performances in films. His roles in Glory (1989) and Frequency (2000) are especially memorable. Beyond the silver screen, he garnered acclaim for his theatrical contributions. Braugher earned a Tony Award nomination for his role in A Soldier’s Play in 1982.

In the late 1990s, Braugher’s excellence in acting was duly acknowledged with two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998, along with an Emmy in 1998. His compelling and authoritative presence on screen endeared him to audiences, transforming him into a beloved and respected star in the entertainment industry.