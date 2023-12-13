‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star’ Andre Braugher Dies at 61, Fans React

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street star Andre Braugher has died.

Braugher was 61 years old and passed on Monday, Dec. 11 after a brief illness, per Deadline. No further details about his death are available at this time.

A beloved actor, Braugher left a lasting impact on fans all over the world. Once the news of his passing broke, fans online quickly began to post their memories of his career and send their condolences.

i bring this clip up all the time but it has to be shared now. this is the perfect encapsulation of andre braugher. he commanded every single scene he was in and MADE YOU pay attention and then the look he gives at the very end breaks you out of it with a laugh. he was incredible pic.twitter.com/FFtblO4XPu — Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher Passes Away at 61, Fans React

Many fans best remembered Braugher for his portrayal of Captain Raymond Hold on the TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Here, Braugher got to show off the wide range of skills that made him the award-winning actor that he was.

“Andre Braugher, your portrayal of Raymond Holt brought immense joy to my life and countless others. Your talent and the character you brought to life will always have a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace,” one fan wrote.

Andre Braugher, your portrayal of Raymond Holt brought immense joy to my life and countless others. Your talent and the character you brought to life will always have a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace. 🕊️ ❤️pic.twitter.com/6p1L9hSBCU — Chombe (@Chombe1080) December 13, 2023

Another fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to remember some of Braugher’s lesser-known roles. “Besides his incredible work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher’s performance in Glory is nothing short of amazing. RIP,” wrote this user.

Besides his incredible work in ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’, Andre Braugher's performance in ‘Glory’ is nothing short of amazing. RIP pic.twitter.com/yZiS5upk1U — Pat (@pattbb8) December 13, 2023

Remembering Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher first rose to fame as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1998). He later nailed the role of Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021).

In films like Glory (1989) and Frequency (2000), Braugher further showcased his acting abilities. He also excelled in theater — his work in A Soldier’s Play (1982) earned him a Tony Award nomination.

Braugher bagged two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998, plus an Emmy in 1998. His on-screen charisma and commanding presence made him a beloved star.