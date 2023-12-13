Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Star, Dies at 61

Andre Braugher, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died. He was 61 years old.

Braugher died on Monday, Dec. 11 after a brief illness, per Deadline. No further details about his death are available at this time.

Andre Braugher Passes Away at 61

Andre Braugher gained fame for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the TV series Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1998).

Braugher starred in another memorable role when he took on Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021).

Braugher shined in roles in films like Glory (1989) and Frequency (2000). He was also recognized for his contributions to the world of theater — earning a Tony Award nomination for his role in A Soldier’s Play in 1982.

Braugher won two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998, as well as an Emmy in 1998. His commanding presence on screen helped turn him into a beloved star.