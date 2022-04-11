Brooklyn Beckham Made A Major, Unconventional Change With His Recent Marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot this weekend in a lavish wedding ceremony at Peltz’s family home in Palm Beach. As the happy couple shared photos of the day on social media, followers noticed a change in Beckham’s Instagram handle.

Brooklyn’s New Name

“Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham,” the son of David and Victoria Beckham captioned a picture of himself and his new wife. His changed Instagram handle matched his caption: it’s now @brooklynpeltzbeckham.

It appears that Beckham and Peltz chose to combine their last names, instead of her taking his. Peltz has not changed her Instagram handle yet, but she also captioned pictures with “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

Wedding Details

The couple’s wedding was a $3.5 million bash, held at the Peltz family home; Peltz’s father, Nelson, is a prominent businessman worth billions. The attendees were just as glamorous as the venue, with actress Eva Longoria and tennis star Venus Williams among the audience.

Peltz walked down the aisle in a custom-made Valentino gown she called her “dream dress” on Instagram. British Vogue, who photographed the event, shared that the “romantic, traditional-with-a-twist gown is the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations between the bride, Peltz’s stylist, and Valentino creative director’s team.” The custom dress was the result of a year of work, two trips to Rome, and two U.S. fittings.

The wedding party was made up of family members, with Peltz’s father walking her down the aisle, Beckham’s 10-year-old sister, Harper, as one of the flower girls, and his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, as his best men. Beckham’s soccer star father even gave an emotional speech, calling his new daughter-in-law “incredible.”

A source told The Sun, “David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.” He finished by telling Peltz, “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family.”

Beckham and Peltz first announced they were together in January of 2020, getting engaged just a few months later. The couple posts often on social media, whether it’s laid-back selfies or glamorous photoshoots. With the new combined last names, Beckham and Peltz seem to be showing the world how much they value each other as equals. It looks like the happy couple is starting their marriage off strong!

More News From Suggest

Body Language ‘Expert’ Claims Nicola Peltz Is ‘In Charge’ Of Relationship With Brooklyn Beckham Ahead Of Wedding



Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Actually Married? It’s Unclear After Ceremony In Las Vegas



Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’