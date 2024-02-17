Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Visit Children Wounded in Parade Shooting

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited a hospital to see kids injured in the tragic shooting at the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The couple was photographed at Children’s Mercy in Missouri next to two young girls, aged 8 and 10, who both suffered leg injuries from gunshots, according to KMBC News.

The girls, whose identities have not been disclosed, are the daughters of Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan’s cousin. Lopez-Galvan passed away due to gunshot wounds she suffered during the rally on Wednesday.

#KCSTRONG Below are photos of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes – after visiting with two of the shooting victims. An 8&10 year-old shot while celebrating their hometown team.



The family tells us both are ok but have a long road to recovery. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/n83iROmFsE — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) February 16, 2024

The family thanked Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and the hospital staff “for their outpouring [of] care, love and support” in a statement shared with the KMBC. It was mentioned that the two girls are showing improvement in their recovery. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that they will need to wear casts for several months.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us,” the family added. “The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

It remains uncertain if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited other children wounded in the parade shooting during their hospital visit. Half of the 23 injured individuals were under 16 years old. Two minors faced charges on Friday about the incident.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Aren’t the Only Ones Reaching Out to Parade Shooting Victims

Meanwhile, Mahomes’ teammate, Travis Kelce, is also reaching out to victims of the parade shooting. Kelce donated $100,000 to the Reyes family. Their daughters, 8 and 10, were victims of the Super Bowl parade shooting. The funds came from his charity, Eighty-Seven & Running. Eighty-Seven & Running contributed $100,000, providing two $50,000 donations through GoFundMe.

Of course, by Friday evening, the Reyes family’s GoFundMe campaign had surpassed its $100,000 goal by nearly $75,000. The family indicated that the raised funds would cover the girls’ medical expenses. However, any surplus goes towards their college savings.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also donated to victims of the parade shooting. A GoFundMe for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade, caught the pop star’s attention. Swift generously contributed $100,000 to the page early Friday.

However, the pop star also sent a heartfelt message with the donation. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.