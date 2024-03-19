brittany-mahomes-stuns-in-crop-top-on-date-night-with-husband-patrick-at-nba-game

NFL power couple Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had an action-packed weekend.

First, they attended a Kansas City Current soccer game on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, they sat courtside to watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

The Mavericks may have won that game at the buzzer… but it was Brittany Mahomes and her luxury outfit that was getting all of the attention courtside. According to PEOPLE, the outfit costs north of $6,000.

“Brittany was dressed in head-to-toe Prada as she rocked a double denim look, pairing loose-fitting denim Prada pants with a slouchy, oversized denim Prada jacket and a crystal bedazzled white crop top underneath,” PEOPLE wrote.

“While the crop top alone retails for $1,890, Brittany’s full Prada ‘fit totals $6,090, between the $1,750 pants and the $2,450 jacket.”

Brittany Mahomes pairs a $1,850 crystal crop top with denim tracksuit for basketball date with husband Patrick pic.twitter.com/eWP0KjgUYF — News Scouter, Ph.D. (@akawak1) March 18, 2024

Brittany Mahomes Reveals She Has Fractured Back

It is good to see Patrick and Brittany enjoying the offseason. Especially after the Chiefs star’s wife revealed that she had a fractured back. Mahomes seemed to insinuate that the fracture happened as a result of an issue with her pelvic floor.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor,” she said in a recent Instagram story. “Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Pelvic floor complications are usually a result of childbirth. Side effects include lower back pain, loss of bladder control, and more symptoms, per the University of Utah Health. Mahomes seems to be dealing with the worst of the worst when it comes to these side effects.

Chiefs Stars Embark on New Business Venture

This past February, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won their third Super Bowl together as teammates. But the All-Pro tandem is looking to score big off the field as well. Per TMZ, Kelce and Mahomes will open a new steakhouse in Kansas City. It will be called 1587, paying homage to their jersey numbers.

“Patrick Mahomes is connecting with Travis Kelce for another off-field highlight — the pair of Chiefs superstars are getting in the restaurant industry once again with a new steakhouse in Kansas City,” TMZ wrote.

“The hot spot is named 1587 Prime (a nod to the duo’s jersey numbers) … but their business partners over at the Noble 33 hospitality group say their involvement goes far beyond that.”