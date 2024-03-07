brittany-mahomes-reveals-she-has-a-fractured-back

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is usually on vacation during this time of year. The NFL is officially in the offseason and her man just won his third Super Bowl ring last month.

But instead, Brittany is on bed rest. She recently revealed that she had a fractured back.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor,” she said in a recent Instagram story. “Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Mahomes’ Father Facing Serious Prison Time

The Mahomes family seems to be riddled with bad luck as of late. Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Patrick Sr. was driving intoxicated in Texas the week before the Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Reports indicate this has happened several times and the father of the Chiefs’ star has even served time for it.

“He was first arrested on the same charge in March 2012 and again the following September. His third charge came in April 2018 and the fourth in November 2018,” US Weekly reports.

“Upon his fifth arrest for drunk driving in March 2019, he was jailed from March 15 to April 7 before completing his 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program. Pat is currently being held at Smith County Jail with bail set at $10,000.”

This could be Mahomes’ third DUI offense. Under Texas state law, that could mean him serving between 2-10 years in prison.

Chiefs Star’s Jersey Sets Record at Auction

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes had quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NFL.

Since entering the league he has won NFL MVP twice and also has won three Super Bowl rings. Mahomes is putting up big numbers off the field as well. According to TMZ one of his game-worn jerseys recently sold for a record-breaking amount.

“Mahomes’ No. 15 home threads worn during Week 5 of the 2022 season — when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium — hit the auction block with Goldin recently … and after 32 bids, it found a new owner for $213,500” TMZ reported.

“The final price tag is significant — as it marks the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold at auction. The two-time NFL MVP wore the red jersey as he led his Chiefs squad to victory with 292 yards and four touchdowns… and it’s still in its original shape — including stains and contact marks.”