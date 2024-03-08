brittany-mahomes-spends-time-with-kids-on-beach-vacation-amid-back-injury

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently revealed that she suffered a fractured back.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor,” she said in a recent Instagram story. “Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Pelvic floor complications are usually a result of childbirth. Side effects include lower back pain, loss of bladder control, and more symptoms, per the University of Utah Health. Mahomes seems to be dealing with the worst of the worst when it comes to these side effects.

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes in Attendance at Family Beach Day

With that in mind, Brittany Mahomes seems to be recovering well from the fracture. The famed NFL wife was pictured enjoying a day at the beach with her children on March 7th.

During Britt’s visit to the beach, she exhibited no beach bum behavior. TMZ reports she was very active at the beach. She played in the water and even built sand castles with the kiddos.

As previously mentioned, Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was also in attendance at the family beach day, assisting his wife with anything that she needed. That most included taking care of their children.