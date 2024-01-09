Brittany Mahomes Slammed by Hotel Staff in Viral TikTok, Internet Reacts

A TikTok user has shared an account of what she describes as a “genuinely unpleasant” encounter with Brittany Mahomes right before her marriage to Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

In a recent video, Jessica O’Connor recounted her experience. She alleges that Brittany and her entire group accumulated a tab exceeding $100 at a hotel in West Hollywood. She claims that they all left without leaving a tip, despite staying there for almost a week.

“I don’t like her because she doesn’t tip restaurant staff,” O’Connor stated in the video. “I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. And my first interaction with her, she ran up over $100 tab. She was with her whole posse… Patrick was not there but I believe their tab was well over $100. Maybe like $130 — zero dollar tip.”

Fans Roast Brittany Mahomes for Not Tipping on TikTok

TikTok users quickly flocked to the comments to further pile on Mahomes for her lack of tipping. While some people took the opportunity to make jokes, some recalled their own experiences with Mahomes and her tipping… or lack thereof.

One user joked, “If Brittany Mahomes has 100 haters I am one of them. If she has 10 haters, I am one of them. if she has 1 hater, I am that hater. If she has 0 haters, I have died.”

Another commented, “Celebs not tipping is outrageous when the rest of us are counting pennys and still giving a 20% tip.”

Some users even went as far as to back up the original claim. One person wrote, “Can confirm! I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City and this is 100 percent my experience as well.”