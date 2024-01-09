patrick-mahomes-wife-brittany-slammed-by-hotel-staff-in-viral-tiktok

A TikToker has called out Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany for not tipping restaurant staff while recently at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

The TikTok, identified as Jessica O’Connor, spoke about her encounter with Brittany while serving her. She stated that Mahomes had been in the area with friends just doing wedding dress shopping. However, when the bill came for her more than $100 meal, Brittnay allegedly didn’t tip.

“That happens someitmes,” O’Connor said. “So I was willing to let the first one slide, and I’m like, ‘Maybe she just didn’t like me. Maybe it was something I said.’”

O’Connor eventually noticed it wasn’t a ‘one-off” thing. She noted that Brittany Mahomes and her crew would be there almost a week later and didn’t tip any of the staff. “And not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant,” O’Connor pointed out. “And I totally understand celebrities don’t owe you anything especially when you’re out in public. As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions, and they’re gonna remember this.’”

O’Connor stated that she will always remember how Brittany Mahomes treated her. “I only judge people based off their character,” she continued. “And I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. And let’s just say, character assessed.”

Brittany Mahomes stated last month she has seen an increase in a number of “trolls” on her social media accounts. “Recently there has been ALOT more rude a— people on here,” she declared. “Waaaay more [than] normal. I’m not sure where y’all come from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… Please.”

Brittany Mahomes Admitted She Wasn’t Ready to Be ‘Thrown Into The Fire’ of NFL Fame

During an interview with CBS Mornings in July, Brittany Mahomes admitted she wasn’t prepared for the intense publicity she has received in recent years.

“I was not prepared for this,” Mahomes said about the publicity. “And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

Brittany Mahomes also spoke about when she first started receiving internet criticism. “When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite,” she explained. “I think the first time I did that it got blown up – and it’s like, “She’s crazy, this is too much.’”

Brittany then added, “I ultimately learned that you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life.”

Brittany’s husband stated in the docu-series Quarterback that he wouldn’t be who he is today without her. “I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”