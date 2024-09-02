brittany-mahomes-shows-off-custom-50-yard-football-field-at-kansas-city-mansion

Brittany Mahomes took a walk with her children to cap off a very special night. The Kansas City Current co-owner posted a video of her children to celebrate her 29th birthday.

Earlier in the day her husband Patrick shared a picture of the longtime couple. With their children as a tribute post to his loving wife.

TRENDING: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a CUSTOM 50-YARD football FIELD in the backyard of his KC home, his wife Brittany posted.



The custom Mahomes endzones with his logo are straight 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vjLKbHLvgn — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 1, 2024

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday

“My ❤️!” he wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday! @brittanylynne.”

The mom of two celebrated her birthday with a girls’ trip to Chicago with friends Paige Buechele, Lyndsay Bell, Melissa Mathews, and Miranda Hogue.

“Off to Chicago, we went for brunch. And a spa day with my girlies,” Brittany wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories, in which she posed with four friends.

Brittany finished the night by taking a stroll with her children. Down the driveway of their lavish Kansas City, Missouri mansion. Mahomes posted a wonderful video of herself and her children, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 31, her 29th birthday.

The soon-to-be mother of three shared a video of her 1-year-old son, Bronze. Staring at three deer who were hidden behind a fence above the football field that is 50 yards long.

“These cutie little deer. I think they think they’re stuck but they’re really safe. And I don’t know how to tell them that they’re safe and that they’re OK,” she said in the clip.

Her last name and Patrick’s last name are written in black letters in the end zone of the football field.

The 28-year-old star of the Kansas City Chiefs signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the NFL franchise in August 2020. And he then bought an eight-acre site for $400,000.

“I actually decided to get the land, to get ready to build that right, when I signed my contract here in Kansas City. I signed a 10-year extension … because I knew I wanted to be here,” Patrick said on Netflix’s “Quarterback.”

“So right when I did that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be here, I might as well build the exact house I want.’”