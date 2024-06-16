Brittany Mahomes Pens Sweet Father’s Day Tribute to Husband Patrick

This Father’s Day, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating with his favorite people. So on Sunday his wife, Brittany, posted a touching tribute to the Super Bowl MVP on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me every day,” she wrote in the caption. “We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too.”

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Her Husband on Father’s Day

The thread contained photos of the couple along with their children – daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon. Mahomes reposted the images and left a comment on his wife’s post, writing, “Love all!!! ❤️❤️.”

Wife of Chiefs Star Shows Caitlin Clark Support

Since entering the WNBA last month, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has had a rough go at it as a professional. In addition, rival players haven’t exactly taken it easy on Clark. She’s taken some noticeably hard hits in her first WNBA season.

But despite a rough welcome to the pros Caitlin still has a plethora of supporters. Including Brittany Mahomes.

“@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!!” Brittany said to Clark in an Instagram story posted on June 2. “You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!”

Kansas City Receives Super Bowl Rings

The Chiefs held their Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thurs, June 13, making this a rather commemorative weekend for Mahomes. The star QB was named the Super Bowl 2024 MVP following the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

His wife documented the ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration. Patrick was spotted using his phone across the table in one snapshot that was posted on her Instagram Stories. Suddenly the code “777” appeared on the screen, enabling the team members to access their boxes. Mahomes showed off his new Super Bowl rings, featuring diamonds, rubies, and a design referencing his famous Tom & Jerry play.

The Chiefs shared a video of the glittering rings on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion.” Also featured on the bedazzling rings were the four Lombardi Trophies the Chiefs won.