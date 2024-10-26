brittany-mahomes-rocks-bare-baby-bump-in-skin-tight-neon-orange-workout-fit

Brittany Mahomes refuses to let baby number three threaten her trim figure, showing off yet another workout selfie from her Missouri mansion.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and wife of the Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes posted some selfies on her Instagram Stories, flaunting her blossoming mommy figure while sporting a bright orange, skin-tight two-piece exercise outfit.

Brittany Mahomes showcased her baby bump on Instagram while working out at home. (Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

“Still grinding out here,” the 29-year-old fashionista captioned one of the cute snaps.

In July, the Mahomes family shared that Brittany is expecting their third child, with a due date in late January. (Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

Brittany Mahomes Admitted Her Third Pregnancy has Been the Toughest

Patrick and Brittany have two children who often join them at Chiefs games to watch their father play: their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and their son, Patrick III, AKA Bronze.

Also, in July, Brittany and Patrick announced that their third child would be a girl. They revealed the news with Sterling playing a game of tic-tac-toe, which ended with three pink Xs in a row—signifying the gender of her future younger sister.

In 2021, Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, Sterling, and celebrated the arrival of their son, Bronze, in 2022. (Image via Instagram / @brittanylynne)

Over the summer, Brittany also admitted this pregnancy has been particularly tough on her.

In a July post on her Instagram Stories, Brittany candidly discussed her pregnancy struggles by highlighting how acne had broken out on her skin.

“good morning, just me and my skin that’s losing its mind,” she wrote at the time. “This pregnancy has been the hardest on me… sickness, exhaustion, and now skin!”

She also revealed that self-care and a little pampering were helping her get through the ordeal.

“Got an amazing facial this morning in hope to help,” she added then.

However, it seems this will be Britany’s final ride as an expecting mother pushing to maintain her youthful physique. This summer, Patrick declared that their third baby would be the final addition to the Mahomes family.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” Patrick said at Chiefs training camp this past summer, per TMZ. “I said three and I’m done!”