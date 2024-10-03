brittany-mahomes-breaks-a-sweat-in-cheetah-print-workout-gear-amid-3rd-pregnancy

Ready to enter a new era of maternity fashion, Brittany Mahomes rocks cheetah print workout fear as she hits the gym during her third pregnancy.

In an Instagram Story video that was posted by personal trainer Kirsty Rae on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Mahomes is seen rocking a cheetah print bra with matching leggings as she worked out alongside Lyndsay Bell. Bell is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs’ Blake Bell.

“We workingggggg,” Brittany Mahomes declared as she reposted the video, per Page Six. She also added a muscle emoji. Mahomes is also seen lifting weights as her baby bump is put on display.

In July, Brittany announced that she and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child. Days later, the couple revealed they were having another girl. They share a daughter Sterling and a son Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes Recently Revealed How Having Children Has Impacted Her Workout Routine

In late August, Brittany Mahomes got candid about how multiple pregnancies have greatly impacted her workout routine.

“I obviously worked out my whole life, so I had kids,” she shared with Essentially Sports. “And then I’m like, Oh, I’ll just keep working out how I’ve always worked out. I’m fine. Well, I hurt my back.”

Brittany ended up fracturing her back while working out. In an Aug. 19 Instagram Story post, she revealed she was doing a back squat for the first time since dealing with her back injury. “Felt so good,” she said. One of her instructors then declared, “So proud of how hard you keep working, even during pregnancy and with two kids!”

Along with workout struggles, Brittany Mahomes admitted she experienced other issues while being pregnant and taking care of her other children. She can’t take naps like she used to.

During her appearance on the Whoop podcast, she said, “I like to work my naps into my schedule now because when you’re pregnant, you’re tired. I feel like, as you know, with the first pregnancy, it was just me, so I could, you know, take naps and sleep all day.”

She pointed out, “I had nothing, you know, priority for me to do. So then with Bronze, it was like. I have to take care of this kid. But I’m tired, so I would just, you know, nap when she naps. Well, now I have two kids to take care of. They do nap at the same time, so I’m able to nap with them.”