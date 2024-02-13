Brittany Mahomes Rips Off Post Malone’s Cowboys Jacket, Gives Him Chiefs Gear

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl on February 11. The result of the game was the Chiefs edging the 49ers in overtime. But there was also a lot of activity off the field… and at the Chiefs’ afterparty.

Post Malone, who was one of the pre-game performers, was in attendance for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty. A noted Dallas Cowboys fan, Malone was rocking a jacket that represented his favorite team at the function.

That was until Brittney Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ripped off the singer’s jacket and exchanged it with a Chiefs jacket. The moment was captured on film.

Brittany Mahomes put Post Malone in a Chiefs jacket 😂



Chiefs Star Details Super Bowl Beef

Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce brought all the hype after a career year. But Kelce struggled in the first half of the Super Bowl, securing just one catch for one yard, way below his season average.

The Chiefs had opportunities to make waves in the first half and were in scoring position at one point. But Kelce was on the bench during a pivotal play in the second quarter. And during that play, the Chiefs fumbled in the red zone.

After the turnover, Kelce went beast mode on his head coach Andy Reid which caused negative reactions. After the game, Kelce went into detail about what occurred.

“You guys saw that?” Kelce said. “I’m going to keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I loved him.”

Talk Show Host Cast Doubt on Swift, Kelce Relationship

After going public with pop music star Taylor Swift earlier this year, all eyes were on the celebrity couple heading into the big game. And while some are excited about the future of Taylor and Travis, others have a more worrisome tone.

One of those people is Sunny Hostin, one of the hosts of The View. During Monday’s show, Hostin says she doesn’t believe the couple will last because the Chiefs’ star has too much ‘swag.’

“I will tell you, after seeing the outfit that he walked in with — I don’t know. I’m going to say, I don’t think this Taylor Swift-Kelce thing is going to work,” Hostin said.

“A man who wears that outfit. That outfit showed a lot of swag. That was a “lot of swag” outfit. I’m not sure the two match. That’s all I’m saying.”