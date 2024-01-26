Brittany Mahomes Opens Up About Son’s ‘Severe Allergic Reaction’ That Led to ‘Frantic’ ER Visit

To help raise awareness for severe food allergies in your children, Brittany Mahomes has teamed up with epinephrine injection Auvi-Q to speak on the topic.

In her latest Instagram post, Mahomes reflected on rushing her 1-year-old son, Bronze, to the ER over the summer with a peanut allergy. “Like all moms, my kids’ safety and happiness is my number one priority,” she explained. “I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts.”

Brittany Mahomes then said both her children, Bronze and 3-year-old daughter Sterling, have severe food allergies. “I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it were to happen to a child,” she continued. “Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look.”

While she didn’t share Bronze’s allergic reaction symptoms, she did say both she and her husband, Patrick, immediately spoke to their pediatrician about medications for future incidents.

“The safety of your child is your utmost important thing when you are out and about,” she stated. She added that it is very important to educate others on how to use the injectors in the event of an emergency.

Brittany Mahomes Spoke About the Scary Allergy Reaction Last Month

During an interview with PEOPLE last month, Brittany Mahomes had an in-depth conversation about what happened to Bronze this past summer.

“I can relate to all moms and families out that are dealing with children with severe food allergies,” she told the media outlet. Mahomes pointed out that the holiday season is extremely difficult when gatherings and activities revolve around food.

“It is so special to be able to help these people and reassure them that they are not alone,” Brittany Mahomes continued. She then said that she and Patrick are always hyper-aware of what food and drinks are in their home.

“We recently found out my son Bronze has a severe peanut allergy, which led to a scary trip to the ER,” she explained. “It was one of the most terrifying days of my life.”

Thankfully, Bronze was okay after the situation. However, she struggles with having to make sure all food is safe in her room. “I’ve had to cope with this new way of living,” Brittany said. “And ensure my family is safe inside the home and out.”

In regards to her daughter’s allergies, Brittany said she and Patrick were aware of Sterling’s allergies since she was an infant. “We’ve been learning more along the major childhood milestones,” she added. “And are so grateful to continue to discover helpful resources along the way.”