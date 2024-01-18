brittany-mahomes-pokes-fun-at-husband-patrick-for-wearing-crocs-to-chiefs-photoshoot

Quick to point out the ridiculous fashion choice Patrick Mahomes had for a promo Kansas City Chiefs photoshoot, the quarterback’s wife Brittany poked fun at him for wearing noticeably white Crocs for the occasion.

In its latest organization post, the Kansas City Chiefs shared a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot, which featured Mahomes rocking the footwear. “Surely QB1 didn’t wear Crocs to the playoffs captains shoot…” the NFL team declared in the post’s caption with a cry-laugh emoji.

While many fans wondered if they really needed a pair of Crocs, Brittany Mahomes quickly stated that she wasn’t a fan of the footwear. “I definitely put shoes in there,” she clarified. “Come onnnnn [Patrick Mahomes].”

Along with her husband’s shoe choices, Brittany has been showing off her fashion choices. During the Kansas City Chiefs versus Miami Dolphins game on Sunday, Jan. 13, Brittany and her new friend, Taylor Swift, rocked jackets made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk. Brittany’s jacket was made out of her husband’s jersey while Swift’s was made out of the jersey of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Brittany Mahomes quickly took to Instagram and shared snapshots of her and Swift wearing the jackets at the game as they cheered on their men. “Twinning & Winning,” Brittany captioned the post.

Patrick Mahomes Says His Wife Brittany Knows How to Handle Online Critics

While she’s one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest fans, Brittany Mahomes has endured heavy online criticism in the past. Luckily, her husband Patrick believes she knows how to handle any of the comments made by the internet trolls.

“She was an athlete growing up,” Patrick said about Birttnay to E! News’ Francesca Amiker last summer. “if you play any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that.”

Brittany Mahomes’ husband also said that “all of us can learn” from her when it comes to tuning out negative comments. “Enjoy your life every single day and don’t worry about what everyone thinks,” Patrick continued. “Life’s short. You want to enjoy those moments and remember those moments. And for us, we try to enjoy those moments with our family as much as possible.”

Patrick went on to add that Brittany has her head on her shoulders the right way. “She’s my rock. She’s the one that, through tough times, can get me through.”