Brittany Mahomes Sees Increase in ‘Trolls’ on Instagram Amid Taylor Swift Friendship

Although she’s used to being criticized, Brittany Mahomes admits there has been an increase in “trolls” on Instagram since she became friends with Taylor Swift.

According to TMZ, Mahomes spoke about her critics on her Instagram Stories there has been “A LOT more rude a— people” going after her on the photo-sharing app. “Recently there has been ALOT more rude a— people on here,” she declared. “Waaaay more [than] normal. I’m not sure where y’all come from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… Please.”

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have become close since the pop icon started dating Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas Chiefs alongside Mahomes’ husband, Patrick. Although she doesn’t hint the criticism had anything to do with her friendship with Swift, it seems to be a pattern.

Recently, Mahomes received some backlash after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills earlier this month. Fox News reported that she posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing the back judge on the field waiting on Buffalo to call the game. She then wrote “MVP” on the video.

This was the same game where Brittany Mahomes’ husband lost his cool on the field. He slammed his helmet on the ground and had to be held back following a bad play.

Following the game, Patrick Mahomes addressed the field situation. “It’s tough to swallow,” he admitted. “Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis [Kelce] to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something.”

Brittany Mahomes Recently Discussed If People Talking About Her Badly Bothers Her

PEOPLE reports that during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany Mahomes responded to a follower who asked if it bothers her when people continuously talk badly about her.

“It used to yes,” Mahomes admitted. “But not anymore. I could give two s—s about people’s opinions of me that don’t even know me.”

Another fan asked about the emotional toll it takes to have her husband away so much. “Not easy but it is what it is,” Brittany Mahomes responded. “You learn and adapt as you go! He works hard and we are very appreciative of everything he does for our family.”

In the first season of Netflix’s Quarterback series, Brittany Mahomes admitted she wasn’t prepared for the intensity of the NFL. “And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes started dating in high school. They were married in 2022. The couple has two children.