britney-spears-stuns-in-sheer-black-lace-on-mexico-getaway

Former teen idol Britney Spears flexed her thirst trap game on her Mexican getaway, sharing some playful Instagram snaps—including one where she’s rocking skimpy lingerie.

Stepping into the spotlight on Instagram, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer turned up the heat, leaving her wardrobe behind and posing au naturel for her nearly 42 million followers. Radiating confidence, the 43-year-old lounged gracefully on a sunbed, artfully shielding much of her chest while basking in the sun’s warm embrace.

Britney concealed her eyes behind oversized sunglasses in the photo but confidently showcased her figure. Her flowing locks caught the breeze as she relaxed, soaking up the sun and working on her tan.

She was also wearing a thin lilac corsage around her neck as she enjoyed the sun, working on her tan. She completed her outfit with simple silver earrings and smiled brightly while posing for the camera.

“Naked on the beach all day,” she captioned the snap.

This image followed a brief clip of the mom of two shaking her hips on the beach in a green string bikini. In the footage, the “Gimme More” singer was sporting the same pair of shades and corsage.

Britney Spears Offers Up Yet Another Thirst Trap

However, these were mere teases for a boss-level thirst trap post. Spears ditched the beach and bikinis for a cozy indoor setting… and lingerie.

With her back turned to the camera, Spears struck a pose, playfully lifting her hair for the sultry shot. She stunned in a lacy, see-through black lingerie set paired with high-heeled boots.

Although the middle-aged maven had disabled comments on her Instagram post, the photo had already garnered over 200,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Spears appears to be pulling the classic Eat/Pray/Love thing women of a certain age do following breakups. She is reportedly finally on the outs with her latest flame, Paul Soliz following her 2024 divorce from her third husband Sam Asghari.

With that in mind, it seems fans may have more posts like this to look forward to in the year of our lord 2025.