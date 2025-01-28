Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Reveals ‘Most Difficult’ Aspect of Their Relationship

Giving a rare glimpse into his and Britney Spears’ former marriage, Sam Asghari revealed the “most difficult” aspect of the high-profile relationship.

While appearing on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Rivalry podcast, Asghari revealed that conservatorship was the biggest obstacle in his former relationship with Spears. The now ex-spouses met in 2016 on the set of the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party.”

“One day, I start learning about what the conservatorship is,” he explained. “And that’s when I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought I’m in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents.”

Sam Asghari admitted that Britney Spears’ conservatorship was the “most difficult and weird spiral thing” he’s ever witnessed.

Despite the situation, Asghari said he was continuously supportive of Spears. “I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment, and that’s what I did,” he revealed. “I provided as much as I could. This was my experience in life that I had to go through very gently because if you do anything wrong, you say the wrong thing.”

Sam Ashgari Detailed Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Sam Asghari was Britney Spears’ key supporter during the “Free Britney” movement and her fight to end it. Her father, Jamie Spears, was in charge of the legal arrangement for 13 years.

“One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you and everything that happens,” Ashgari pointed out. “And everybody that comes into your life that’s taken advantage — that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you.”

“They take an advantage because they think, you know, you owe something to them or something,” he continued. “Which is so ridiculous.”

Spears’ conservatorship officially ended in November 2021. A little more than six months later, she married Asghari. However, after 14 months of marriage, the couple decided to divorce. The divorce was settled last month.

Although the marriage ended, Asghari said he didn’t have any regrets when it came to his time with Spears.

“I’m always gonna be grateful and happy that it ever even happened,” he added.

Asghari has since moved on and is now dating Los Angeles-area real estate agent Brooke Irvine. The couple went Instagram official earlier this month.