Britney Spears Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in See-Through Crop Top, Tiny Shorts

Oops, singer and actress Britney Spears did it again. Nearly exposing too much of herself on social media, that is. The former teen idol had a bit of a fashion mishap in a recent Instagram post.
Spears rocked a daring look with tiny pink shorts, a white see-through crop top, and a sassy pink bikini top underneath in the video footage. In a series of shots, Britney strutted in black high heels and posed in the outfit.
The striking outfit highlighted the 42-year-old’s midriff, exposed legs, and two small waist tattoos as she teasingly pulled down her shorts to reveal more skin.
The singer then casually decided to give her breasts a lift, taking her shirt along for the ride. However, the “Toxic” singer seemed pleased with the mishap, smirking into the camera.
Of course, Britney posting sultry footage of herself has become routine. This past weekend, Britney Spears donned a vibrant yellow bikini for a beach photoshoot.
In the Instagram video, she frolicked in the crystal-clear ocean, sporting the stylish two-piece, sunglasses, and beachy waves, while strolling along the sandy shore to the tune of “La Combi Versace” by Rosalia and Tokischa.
The footage eventually made its way to X (formerly Twitter).
Britney Spears’ Reasoning Behind the Sultry Social Media Posts
The ex-teen idol’s practice of constantly sharing provocative videos on social media could be perceived as a plea for attention.
However, Spears revealed the reasons behind her frequent sharing of nude photos on Instagram in her memoir The Woman In Me. She sees it as a way to express herself after years of being photographed for validation by others.
“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked,” Britney wrote in 2023. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”
More recently, Britney Spears raised concerns with her words rather than her images. In a lengthy post on Wednesday, Spears announced her new name, Xila. She also noted that following the name change, she has been struggling to comprehend English.
Spears’ Instagram username remains @BritneySpears, but her account displays the name Xila Maria River Red. In February, she added “Xila” to her handle without explanation.