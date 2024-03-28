Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Announcing She ‘Changed Her Name’

Britney Spears’ erratic social media often raises fans’ eyebrows about her health, with her latest post escalating the situation. On Wednesday the 42-year-old former teen idol took to Instagram to dish about her recent tropical getaway.

In the endless rant, the ex-pop star declared she had changed her name to Xila. She also mentioned that since the name change, she has a “hard time understanding” English.

Spears’ Instagram username is still @BritneySpears, but the name displayed on her account is Xila Maria River Red. Back in February, she prefixed “Xila” to her Instagram handle without providing any clarification.

Britney Spears started sharing glimpses of her exotic getaway through a series of apparently disjointed sentences, transitioning dramatically from one topic to another.

In her summary, she began by sharing that she had been going to the gym. She confessed that while she intended to “go hard,” she ultimately ended up just walking for 20 minutes, doing 100 sit-ups, and then leaving.

She then mentioned how she chewed gum and was surprised at her height in the mirror, before swiftly shifting to recalling a bike ride with her friend where she admitted, “I went too far and got lost.”

“When finding my way back I went to play tennis !!! I thought I lost my phone but it was under a ladder,” Spears added. The “Gimme More” artist changed subjects yet again.

“I know a lot of people make fun of me because I use a ring light … but I like using it SO I bought 3 new bathing suits for this trip,” she wrote.

Britney Spears Buried the News of Her Name Change in a Slew of Random Details

She then added that her “favorite part of my trip is being naked in the water!!! I saw two crabs walking with shells on there [sic] backs !!! My friend picked up one and I screamed !!!”

Not long after, Britney passingly mentioned her Xila name change and having a hard time understanding English. However, the nugget is buried because she abruptly transitions to writing about liking to go out to dinner alone and hairspray recommendations.

Understandably, her 42.3M followers were concerned about Britney Spears’ seemingly incoherent post. Initially, comments were open under the Instagram post before the singer turned them off.

“How many of you wanted to “Free Brittany” and now wishing you didn’t?”, one fan wrote. “Why is no one helping her? I think we can all agree that she needs it,” another concerned fan added.