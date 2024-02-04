Britney Spears Shares ‘Throwback’ Photo With Jamie Lynn, Crops Out Mom Lynne

Proving there doesn’t seem to be much of a riff between her and Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share a throwback snapshot of her and her youngest sibling.

The pic, which she posted on Saturday, Feb. 3, features Britney chatting with someone while the younger version of Jamie Lynn stares off. Tagging her younger sister in the post, Britney wrote, “Throwback!!! I can’t stop laughing” with cry-laughing emojis.

Britney Spears mocks Jamie Lynn in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/90WuaDij74 — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) February 3, 2024

The pop icon noticeably cropped her mother, Lynne Spears, out of the photo. Britney previously opened up about her upbringing and how her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, would fight constantly.

“He was an alcoholic,” she wrote about her father in her memoir The Woman in Me. “I was usually scared in my home. Outside wasn’t necessarily heaven, either, but it was my world. Call it heaven or hell, it was mine.”

Although he was hard on all his children, Britney stated that Jamie was especially hard on her older brother, Bryan. “My dad was reckless, cold, and mean with me, but he was even harder on Bryan,” she explained. “He pushed him so hard to do well in sports that it was cruel.”

Following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears stopped speaking to her family. Since then, she has reconciled with Jamie Lynn and is working on reconnecting with her mother. However, she refuses to repair her relationship with her father, Jamie.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years,” Britney wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “It’s been such a long time. With family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!”

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears Publicly Talks About Her Relationship With Sister Britney

While on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up to fellow contestants about her relationship with her sister, Britney.

“Anything my sister did I always thought was the best,” Jamie Lynn said about looking up to her older sibling. “When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’”

Two months after Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended, Jamie Lynn continued to show her support. “I love and I support my sister, and I always will. It’s very clear that this has been a painful process, and I have to respect however she works through that.”

“This is a complicated situation. It gets to a certain point where you can’t help someone who doesn’t want you to.”