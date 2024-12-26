Britney Spears Reunites With Son in New Video: ‘Best Christmas of My Life’

Britney Spears was finally able to spend Christmas Day with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James, following a years-long estrangement.

The reigning Pop Princess took to Instagram to share a video of her and Jayden’s holiday festivities. Britney is also mom to Sean Preston, 19.

“Best Christmas of my life!!!” Britney gushed in the post’s caption. “I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!! Tears of joy and literally in shock every koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus!!!”



Britney and her youngest son reunited last month at her Los Angeles-area home shortly before she made her final child support payment to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Jayden and Sean had previously been living with their father, stepmother, and half-sisters in Hawaii.

Britney had been paying $20,000 per month to Kevin over the past year for child support. She previously paid $40,000 per month when both Jayden and Sean were under the age of 18. Sean turned 18 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, previously stated there wasn’t a known reconciliation between Britney and her youngest son, despite media reports.

“If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” he said at the time. The attorney further pointed out that Kevin speaks to his son often, and the teen had not mentioned speaking to his famous mother.

However, sources told Page Six that Britney had been speaking “a lot of time” with her youngest son now that he is “back in California.”

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” an insider stated. “Everything is moving in the right direction.”

Britney Spears Previously Raved About Her Son Jayden and His Musical Talents

In a since-deleted 2022 Instagram post, Britney raved about her son Jayden and his musical talents.

“My 2 sons are geniuses,” Spears declared in a post, per Today. “Jayden can play jazz and literally anything on the piano.”

She went on to say that her youngest son’s musical gifts “scare” her.

“We watched Green Book, and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues,” she continued. “It’s scary how good he is, but he said the other day. ‘Mamma it’s the thoughts I think too much’ … I was like, ‘NOOOOOOO !!! Don’t be me ever, please God, no.'”

During that same year, Jayden told the Daily Mail that he was always his mother’s favorite.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love,” Jayden told the media outlet. “I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that. We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”



