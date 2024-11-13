britney-spears-makes-final-child-support-payment-for-son-jayden-james

Britney Spears is officially making her final child support payment for her youngest son, Jayden James Federline.

Videos by Suggest

The pop icon will be paying her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, the final payment on Friday, Nov. 15. Sources told TMZ that she had made bi-monthly payments for her youngest son. She paid $10,000 at the beginning of this month and will be giving Federline the last $10,000.

Earlier this year, the exes’ attorneys went back and forth about how much the “Lucky” hitmaker how much she should be paying in child support. The original amount, which both parties agreed to during the 2007 divorce, was $ 20,000 per month.

In 2018, the payment was doubled to $40,000 per month, which covered the costs for both Britney’s sons, Jayden and Sean. After Sean turned 18 in 2023, the child support payments went back to $20,000 per month.

Jayden recently turned 18 in early September. The payments were to go until he graduated high school.

The final child support payment was made just after Britney Spears reportedly reunited with Jayden after years of estrangement. The mother-son duo recently spent time together at her Los Angeles-area home.

Jayden has been living in Hawaii with his father, Kevin Federline, older brother, Sean Preston, stepmother, Victoria Prince, and his half-sisters.

Although sources stated the visit with Jayden made Britney happy, Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan stated there hasn’t been a known reconciliation.

“If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” Kaplan said. The attorney further pointed out that Federline speaks to his son often and the 18-year-old has not mentioned speaking to his famous mother.

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Previously Claimed That He Was ‘Always’ Her ‘Favorite’

During a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, Britney Spears’ youngest son Jayden made the outlandish claim that he was always her favorite.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love,” Jayden said at the time. “I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that. We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

Jayden then said, “If I complained, she went after him. I feel guilty, so I am there for him.”

Britney Spears’ youngest then said when he’s upset about something, he confides in his father first. “Because he is always there, to put the pieces together. Or I will try going to my siblings, to get distracted from what it is… This family here has really helped me, not to worry about many things.”