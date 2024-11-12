britney-spears-reunites-with-son-after-years-of-estrangement

Following years of well-known estrangement, Britney Spears has reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James Federline.

Videos by Suggest

According to multiple sources, the “Hit Me Baby One Time…” hitmaker recently reunited with her now 18-year-old son at her Los Angeles-area home.

Jayden and his older brother, Sean Preston Federline, have been living in Hawaii with their father and Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, as well as their stepmother, Victoria Prince, and younger half-sisters since 2023.

In a May 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, stated that Britney Spears’ sons moved to Hawaii to “get away from the L.A. microscope.”

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also told Kaplan at the time that she had no intention of blocking Federline’s request to move. She gave consent about two weeks after Kaplan sent the initial request.

Rosengart, however, did criticize Federline’s attorney at the time for addressing the situation publicly. He described Kaplan’s actions as “undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary.”

“I responded to Mr. Rosengart about how I feel about that,” Kaplan stated. “And I am not going to involve myself in an involuntary pen-pal relationship with him.”

Kaplan also spoke about why he sent the letter to Spears. “The reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they’re able to relocate to Hawaii,” he explained.

The attorney added, “And even though Kevin has sole legal custody over the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call defacto sole physical custody or, for the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent.”

Britney Spears has not publicly addressed reuniting with her son Jayden.

Kevin Federline Responds to Alleged Reconciliation Between Youngest Son Jayden and Britney Spears

Meanwhile, Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, spoke to TMZ about the alleged reconciliation between Federline’s son Jayden and Britney Spears.

“If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” Kaplan said. He also stated that his client speaks to Jayden often and the 18-year-old has not mentioned speaking to his mother.

However, sources told Page Six that Britney Spears has been speaking “a lot of time” with her youngest son now that he is “back in California.”

It does remain unclear if Jayden is spending more time at Britney’s home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” an insider stated. “Everything is moving in the right direction.”