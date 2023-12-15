Justin Timberlake Casually Addresses Britney Spears Backlash Before Singing ‘Cry Me a River’ in Las Vegas

Just a couple of months after he was criticized over claims made by his ex Britney Spears in her memoir The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake casually addressed the backlash while on stage.

According to Page Six, Timberlake was performing at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and gave a “forewarning” before performing his hit track Cry Me a River.

Per a fan video that was posted on TikTok, Justin Timberlake declared “No disrespect” as he started singing the song. The song has been rumored to be about Spears and how she cheated on him while they were dating from 1999 to 2002.

Spears addressed the cheating rumors in her new book and admitted she did cheat on Timberlake one time with choreographer Wade Robson. “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar,” she recalled. “We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Britney Spears also wrote that Justin Timberlake had initially agreed to move past the incident after she spent years being loyal to him and having only eyes for him. However, the duo called it quits before the release of the single.

Britney Spears Admitted to Being Hurt By Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’

Britney Spears also reflected on Justin Timberlake’s Cry Me a River and admitted she was pretty hurt by the track. She stated the song made her out to be a “harlot” who had broken the heart of “America’s golden boy.”

“I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story,” she wrote. “I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version.”

Spears wrote that she didn’t think that Justin Timberlake released the power he had in shaming her. “I don’t think he understands to this day.”

Spears further pointed out that Timberlake wasn’t 100% faithful in their relationship. He had allegedly cheated on her with another celebrity. However, she refused to disclose the identity of the celebrity.

“There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me,” she wrote. The pop icon pointed out that she was so in love at the time that it didn’t matter to her. “I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it.”

Spears then recalled Timberlake’s group *NSYNC in London in 2000. Justin was seen with one of the All Saints bandmates in a vehicle while out and about. “But I never said anything,” she declared. “At the time we’d only been together for a year.”