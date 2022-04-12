The Truth About Britney Spears Getting Plastic Surgery

Britney Spears rose to fame in the 1990s as the princess of pop. Today, she still looks quite different from the way she did when she was 16 and dressed up as a schoolgirl in the “…Baby One More Time” music video. This has caused many to ask…has the singer ever had any plastic surgery done?

Why People Think She’s Had Plastic Surgery

Rumors first started about Spears’ looks when she was just a teen, as there were reports that her mother made her get breast implants and that she later had them removed.

In 2014, more speculation arose, as many thought Spears looked very unlike herself on the cover of Women’s Health. In response to the magazine cover, one Twitter user wrote: “Dude Britney Spears needs to chill with the plastic surgery.”

(Women’s Health)

Plastic surgeons Dr. Anthony Youn and Dr. Norman Rowe discussed the topic with Radar Online, claiming that it looked like she had filler in her cheeks. “And her forehead looks like Botox has been at work to smooth out any wrinkles,” Rowe added.

However, sources involved with the photoshoot told TMZ that it wasn’t surgery—just contouring.

Dr. Rowe touched on the topic again in 2019 with Life & Style (keep in mind that this tabloid has a history of publishing bogus plastic surgery rumors about celebrities). “In my opinion, I believe she has had filler injected into her cheeks and Botox into her brow, since her cheeks seem fuller and her brows are raised,” Dr. Rowe asserted. “Both of those injectables can help with giving her a more youthful look—the only risk is overdoing it!”

And Dr. Youn returned to the subject last year by posting a video on his YouTube channel. In it, he guessed that Spears has had a breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, Botox, and filler. He also said that her look changed quite a bit between 2014 and 2015, especially in her lips and her cheeks.

Has Britney Spears Gotten Plastic Surgery?

So are any of these rumors true? Well, in 2014, Spears spoke about her beauty regimen, sharing, “A doctor I see, Dr. Kanodia, does fun stuff to me sometimes—I’ve had lip injections before.”

In 2021, she turned to Instagram to say that, no, she did not get a boob job. “I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food!!!!” she wrote.

However, in March 2022, she revealed (in a now-deleted Instagram post) that she had considered getting a breast augmentation. She even went as far as going in for a consultation with a plastic surgeon but ended up leaving before meeting with the doctor.

A month prior, she also admitted she was considering getting Botox and talked about “the last time” she had the injections done. “My eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie ‘Just Go With It.’ For three weeks, it wouldn’t come down; it stayed up there!!!”

Whether people’s guesswork about this pop star’s cosmetic procedures is fact or fiction, we can surely all agree on a couple of points: Britney Spears is free, and she looks great.