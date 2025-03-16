Britney Spears Performs Provocative Dance to Ex Justin Timberlake’s Single ‘Señorita’

Despite her past struggles with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears seemingly appreciates his music.

Earlier this month, the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s single “Señorita.” She wore a tan and black bodysuit with black boots while performing the dance.

She did not write a caption in the post, but she was all smiles as she danced.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. The pop princess previously wrote about the struggles she and her ex faced while dating in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Among the details included Timberlake allegedly convincing Spears to get an abortion.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Back-and-Fourth

Britney Spears later apologized for what she wrote about Justin Timberlake in the book. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote in the post.

However, Spears ended up deleting the post after Timberlake declared he wasn’t sorry to anyone. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” he declared on stage during one of his concerts. He then performed “Cry Me a River,” which was reportedly written about Spears and her infidelity.

Spears responded to the shady move by slamming Timberlake on Instagram. “Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Do you want me to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did the last time??? I’m not sorry!!!

Britney Spears hasn’t said anything else about Justin Timberlake since.