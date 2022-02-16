Britney Spears Invited To Share Conservatorship Testimony With Congress

Britney Spears posted a letter today from two US Congressmen inviting her and her attorney to speak with members of Congress about her conservatorship battle. The letter was signed by Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Charlie Crist (D-FL). The letter was dated December 1st, but this is the first time Spears has acknowledged it publicly.

The Conservatorship

Spears was infamously placed under a conservatorship by her father a decade ago after a number of very public meltdowns. After years of fighting, Spears was finally freed of her father’s control of everything in her life after she hired lawyer Mat Rosengarten and a judge ruled that Spears could make her own decisions regarding her life.

The ruling came after months of legal work by Spears and her team, and public pressure by legions of loyal fans that rallied to “Free Britney.” The headlines and the rabble created even got the attention of the United States Congress, now it appears that at least two members want to hear what Britney Spears has to say.

The Letter

“Congratulations to you and your attorney, Mathew Rosengart on your historic victory,” the letter starts out, continuing, “It goes without saying that we have been following your conservatorship closely and were elated that you were able both remove your father as a years-long conservator in September and finally terminate your conservatorship in November.” The letter then invites Spears to speak to the congressmen directly.

“To that end,” they write, “we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.” There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.”

Spears Comments

In response to the letter, Britney Spears posted, “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!!” Though she did not say if she planned on taking Reps. Swalwell and Crist up on their offer. We’ll keep updating this story if she does, it’s sure to garner many headlines.

