britney-spears-dances-around-in-barely-there-mini-dress-in-strange-video

Britney Spears just unleashed another steamy dance video, this time rocking a tiny mini-dress which left fans feeling like slaves 4 her. The 42-year-old former teen idol took to her Instagram Tuesday to gift her 42 million followers with the fiery footage… along with a message of courtesy.

“Nasty Girl version !!! Sorry had to !!! It just feels more human that’s why it gets to people !!! Are we beginning to communicate ??? Stay nice now folks !!!,” she wrote alongside the footage, which showed her stumbling around in a dazzling silver mini-dress before awkwardly squatting while pressing her breasts together.

ayy 👀 britney spears bringin a flame thrower to #labordayweekend pic.twitter.com/FGBCd2fZau — NorthChile (@Maynard29Jim) September 2, 2024

Apparently, Britney’s message of kindness comes on the heels of the new school year kicking off for children across the United States. The “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” singer even offered up some vocabulary for fans to brush up on.

“And it’s a school night so go to bed early and get those lunches ready because your children need to eat !!! Word of the week – adjacent !!!”, she wrote.

Britney’s dance videos seem to be her most favored creative outlet these days. Yesterday, she posted a similar video with her awkwardly clomping in circles in a neon green bikini set to Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself” (feat. Beyoncé).

Fans React to Britney Spears ‘Bringin a Flame Thrower’ Dancing in a Skimpy Mini-Dress

Of course, admirers around the world gushed on social media as the footage of Britney Spears’ latest sultry strutting spread across the internet. Many onlookers focused on Britney’s eyes, which seemed to smolder with the lust of 10,000 MILF maniacs.

“OMG the fire at her eyes!!! I was not ready,” one X denizen gushed. “She looks more beautiful than ever! and he has such sexy wild eyes. we love you,” another fan added.

“Kinda reminds me of the Do Sumthin music video Britney. The way her eyes look are fierce & pushin up her boobs,” a third fan observed. “GIVE IT TO US QUEEN!!!!”, they added.

However, some X denizens were less than impressed.

One fan opined: “poor girl”, with another claiming “she looks demonic”. One fashion critic even dragged Brit’s fashion choices outside of her mini dress. “What bothers me the most is the shoes,” they wrote, adding a barfing emoji.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that despite her eccentric ways, Spears is a rarity among her peers for seemingly never going under the knife.

They wrote: “say what you want about her but at least she still has her natural beauty… not everybody can say that.”