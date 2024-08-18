Owner of Britney Spears’ Childhood Home Offers House for Upcoming Biopic

Britney Spears is one of the most iconic pop stars of all time. And now her story is set to hit the big screen. Spears will be depicted in an upcoming biopic about her life.

Spears’ biopic has the chance to be one of the most popular ones ever. So lot of folks want a piece of the action. The owner of her childhood home has made an offer for the estate to be made available for use. This is all according to TMZ.

Owner Of Britney Spears’ Childhood Home Makes Enticing Offer

“The current homeowner of the old Spears family home in Kentwood, Louisiana tells TMZ she’s totally open to camera crews descending on the property. To shoot scenes for the Britney flick,” TMZ wrote.

“It sounds like the owner’s willing to bend over backward to make this happen. She tells us she’s cool with the production company removing her furniture and bringing in their own set pieces. Which would need to happen to accurately recreate Britney’s 1980s and ’90s childhood environment.”

Spears shares her sons with her ex-boyfriend Kevin Federline. So according to Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, Spears spoke with her sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, this past Mother’s Day.

“Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time,” Kaplan tells PEOPLE.

“Kevin supports the boys having a relationship with their mother and is glad that the boys did finally have a phone conversation with her around Mother’s Day. [However] the reports that she flew to Hawaii and met with them are inaccurate. That’s just not true.”

Kaplan also notes that the phone call was a “good sign.”

“And the phone call was a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it’s a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish.”