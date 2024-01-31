Britney Spears Claims Food Tastes ‘Delicious’ With a Little ‘Poison’ in Bizarre Post

In yet another bizarre Instagram post, Britney Spears has once again confused her followers by stating that food is delicious with a little bit of poison.

In her post on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Spears shared a snapshot of two characters sitting in glasses with umbrellas and lemons. She then addressed some critics who made remarks about her diamond outfit videos.

“So weird it kinda sounds like they are saying I can’t read in the diamond outfit videos I made,” Britney Spears stated. “I mean if you really listen… I mean damn!!! How mean would that be??? Who knows, either way, a clueless approach comes in handy sometimes.”

That’s when the pop icon started writing about eating food with some poison. “I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock,” she continued. “Because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison!!!”

Britney Spears then turned her attention towards not being bitter “at all” towards her family for her 13-year conservatorship. The agreement came to an end in Nov. 2021.

“I don’t find it poor decision-making on behalf of my family to keep that from me for 15 years!!!” she sarcastically wrote. I don’t find it demoralizing or incredibly cruel!!!”

Despite the situation, Britney Spears said that she has been able to properly love thanks to the way her family treated her. “I learned from them exactly what it means to really LOVE!!!”

Britney Spears Previously Called Her 13-Year Conservatorship ‘Abusive’

In June 2021, Page Six reported that Britney Spears broke her silence about her 13-year conservatorship. She described the circumstance as being abusive as she was forced to take medication (including birth control) and work against her will.

Speaking about her father to Los Angeles Superior Court’s Judge Brenda Penny, Jamie Spears, Britney stated that he loved the control he had to hurt his own daughter. “Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played huge roles in punishing me when I said, ‘No’ [to go on tour] – Ma’am, they should be jailed.”

Britney also admitted that she lied to the world and said she was OK and happy when she wasn’t. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Spears went on to add that she truly believes that the conservatorship was abusive. “It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.”

Thankfully for Britney, the conservatorship came to an end at the end of 2021.