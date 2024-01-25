britney-spears-banned-from-la-hotel-for-going-topless-at-pool

Pop music icon Britney Spears is making waves in the headlines again, and not for good reason. Several sources confirmed to the U.S. Sun that the singer has been banned from a Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles. The reason? She was seen topless several times.

“Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but she’s been causing a headache for staff recently,” one source told The Sun.

“Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying.”

Four Seasons Staff Uncomfortable With Spears’ Action

Since winning back her conservatorship in 2021, Spears has vowed to live life more freely. She has been topless several times on social media. And in a few of the posts, the background resembles a hotel pool. Spears’ antics aren’t just upsetting the hotel guests. It has been upsetting to the hotel staff as well.

“Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it’s really unfortunate, but she’s not allowed on there at the moment, certainly not the spa,” another source told the Sun.

The source also added that the amount of celebrities that frequent the hotel could have been another reason that Spears was banned.

“Britney might be an A-list celebrity but she can’t run around doing whatever she wants at the Four Seasons.

It sees a lot of high profile guests and rich guests checking in who spend thousands there, whether it be for a business trip or leisure and they don’t want to be made to feel awkward.”

Spears’ Ban Is Only Temporary

Spears seems to frequent the hotel a lot. The Sun is also reporting that the pop star spent her wedding night there. She also seems to enjoy all of the hotel’s amenities. Spears no doubt, is upsetting people with her actions. But she is still an A-list celebrity. While she is currently not allowed on the premises, the ban is said to only be temporary.

“Insiders said she is a big fan of booking into the spa and beauty retreat because the hotel has a huge indoor pool, massage, and treatments available for guests,” The Sun wrote.

“However, it appears the singer is currently not welcome on the premises after staff had to temporarily ban her.”