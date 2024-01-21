Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Weight, Claims She’s a ‘Passionate Eater’

Britney Spears admitted she’s a “passionate easter” as she survives the winter lull next door to a new coffee shop filled with decadent treats.

On Friday, the Toxic singer opened up about her weight and love of food in an Instagram post that featured a cup of “white chocolate brûlée” from an ice cream shop called Glace by Noglu in New York City.

“Food is my weakness. I will admit it !!!” she wrote.

Spears explained that she’s always been excited to enjoy good meals. She can still remember being a child eating at restaurants with her mom, Lynne Spears, who would constantly have to remind Spears to either “sit still” of “slow down” because she was eating too fast.

“I do remember at lunch though everybody’s meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds,” she added.

Britney Spears Shares Her Go-To Treat

The 42-year-old pop singer shared that, despite her love of sweets, her weight “pretty much stays the same.”

“I’m usually 135 on scale … that’s my normal weight !!! Well, that’s good for me,” she wrote, adding,“I want to be 125 – 128 but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! DAMN !!!”

“I’m just saying that pic is better than any award … any trip … any sibling … any car !!! It looks absolutely amazing,” she added.

Britney Spears followed by sharing that her favorite sweet tooth go-to is a “secret hot fudge Sunday [sic] from Wendy’s !!! The one that has the deep bottom brownie.” And she’ll often eat one for dinner.

“My ex-husband (Sam Asghari) was a trainer so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy !!! With food, I think it’s weird though !!! Timing is important I think !!!”

“I suggest whoever you’re with or thinking of being with … make sure you look at them just the way you’re looking at that blaze coffee.” She concluded by writing, “Psss CAN I HAVE MORE PLEASE !!!”

The happy post comes just after Britney Spears announced that her book, The Woman in Me officially sold more than 2 million copies in the US alone.