Britney Spears Admits She Made ‘Mistakes’ During Marriage To Sam Asghari

Former teen idol Britney Spears is reminiscing about her brief, not-so-happily-ever-after with estranged hubby Sam Asghari. The pop star posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, showing her dancing with the actor. He twirled her around as if they were dancing on air, effortlessly lifting her like a scene from Dirty Dancing.

In the now-deleted video, they seemed joyful, exchanging smiles throughout the routine and concluding with a kiss. Spears hinted in the caption that their relationship wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“The time he picked me up,” Spears began in the caption alongside the footage. “Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations.”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears danced around together in the now-deleted footage. (Image via Instagram/ britneyspears)

Britney Spears Noted the Hard Path Relationships Can Take

The “Toxic” singer pondered the intricacies of relationships, noting that many take unexpected and peculiar paths. “I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!!” Spears pointed out. She mentioned that she is learning not to close herself off during challenging periods.

“I feel like I trusted people more and I hadn’t experienced the cruelness of the world yet,” Spears continued. “I miss being vulnerable and open with people. If you know me, you know how I love … I love too much it’s embarrassing and I will love you for life !!! That’s a trait I want to try and keep but it’s not all peaches and cream as they say.”

Britney Spears ended her lengthy, melancholy caption on a hopeful note. “My hopes in sharing is that by remembering that I can try and understand why I never feel good enough,” she wrote.

Sam Asghari Filed for Divorce From Britney Spears Back in the Summer of 2023

Spears and Asghari are now navigating the aftermath of their separation following the personal trainer’s divorce filing in August 2023, just a year into their marriage.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari dated for six years before marrying in June 2022, but their marriage only lasted slightly over a year. Despite the apparent acrimonious end to their relationship, Sam stood by Britney during challenging moments, including her public conservatorship battle.

At the time of their divorce announcement, reports indicated that Spears was struggling, particularly following the emergence of cheating allegations.