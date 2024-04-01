Britney Spears Admits She ‘Hates’ New Hairstyle, Plans to ‘Fix’ Her Look

Britney Spears graced Instagram yet again with a detailed update on beauty procedures she tried and despised. In a now-deleted video, the 42-year-old former teen idol was captured absentmindedly twirling her hair while gazing at the camera. In her caption, she admitted to neglecting self-care and opted for a laser treatment, marking her first experience with it.

“I haven’t been really good with my self-care…” Spears wrote alongside the video. “I haven’t done my nails in two months and I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago. It kinda hurt though… not a fan…”

Regardless, it seems Spears had a real issue with her platinum hair, despite previously being a fan of the lighter color. “I always wanted my hair white blonde, and well, I did it and I absolutely hate it,” she added. “it’s actually too white blonde so I’m fixing it tomorrow !!! I do look waaay younger it kinda creeps me out…”

The “I’m a Slave 4 U” crooner claimed that the lighter hair made her eyes “look extremely big now, but I honestly don’t like it.” Of course, the footage and caption made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

“I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago. It kinda hurt though… not a fan… I always wanted my hair white blonde, and well, I did it and I absolutely hate it… it's actually too white blonde so I'm fixing it tomorrow !!” — Britney Spears via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/HAVio52Car — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) March 31, 2024

Fans React to Britney Spears’ White Blonde Hair

After Britney Spears unveiled her white blonde hair and hinted at another drastic hairdo switch, social media users flooded the internet with their two cents.

One X user felt the need to lecture the “Toxic” singer. “Maybe if you didn’t make such impulsive decisions, you wouldn’t be stuck with hair you hate, Britney!”,” they wrote.

However, another fan wondered if the scrutiny of her social media posts is affecting her beauty choices. “It’s honestly sad that she even thinks this about herself,” they wrote. “[It] just goes to show that the memes and the overbearing questioning of her well being truly affect her self esteem,” they added.

Meanwhile, a third Britney Spears lover was simply excited by the prospect of yet another hair color switcheroo. “She’s bringing back brunetteney omg,” they gushed.

More recently, Britney Spears raised concerns with her words rather than her hair color. In a lengthy post last week, Spears announced her new name, Xila. She also noted that following the name change, she has been struggling to comprehend English.

Spears’ Instagram username is @BritneySpears, but her account now shows the name Xila Maria River Red. In February, she included “Xila” in her handle without clarifying.