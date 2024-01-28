Britney Spears’ 2011 Song ‘Selfish’ Charts Higher Than Justin Timberlake’s New Song of the Same Name

Following the release of Justin Timberlake’s new single Selfish, fans of Britney Spears, made sure she shared some of his spotlight by throwing support at her song with the same title in the best way possible.

Spears’ track, which was released in 2011 had now overtaken Timberlake’s Selfieh on iTunes. Timberlake’s song made its debut on Thursday. And Spears’ fans were quick to make sure the track did not get the No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts on Friday.

Meanwhile, along with her Selfish track, PEOPLE reports Spears’ other hit tracks, Oops… I Did It Again and I’m a Slave 4 U, now occupy top two spots on iTunes music videos charts. Timberlake’s new track is sitting at No. 3.

Meanwhile, Timberlake’s track is still within the Top 5 on U.S. Spotify. The song’s spot on Billboard Hot 100 will be revealed on Tuesday. The song is part of Timberlake’s upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which will be released on March 15.

Timberlake spoke to Zane Lowe about his new track and upcoming album. “I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say,” he explained. “You always hear that thing about, well, there’s never any truth, there’s just everybody’s perspective of what happened.”

Britney Spears Recently Called Out Justin Timberlake in an Instagram Post

The return of Britney Spears’ Selfish comes a little over a month after Spears clapped back at Justin Timberlake’s casually addressing the backlash he received over Spears’ revelations about their relationship in her book The Woman in Me.

While performing at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Timberlake gave a “forewarning” before performing his long-time hit track Cry Me a River. The song has been rumored to be about Spears and how their relationship ended over her cheating. During the performance, he declared “No disrespect.”

Britney Spears responded to the cheating rumors by writing about what happened. Although she admitted to cheating one time with choreographer Wade Robson, she noted that Timberlake had initially agreed to move past the situation.

However, just before Cry Me a River was released, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake called it quits. Spears fully admitted to being hurt by the track. She said it made her out to be a “harlot” who had broken the heart of “America’s Golden Boy.”

After Timberlake’s Las Vegas forewarning before starting the performance, Spears called him out in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball,” she wrote in the post, not mentioning Timberlake. “And he would cry… No disrespect.”