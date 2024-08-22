Tech CEO Mike Lynch’s Body Recovered From Shipwreck, Daughter Remains Missing

The body of British tech mogul Mike Lynch was retrieved from the wreckage of his $40 million yacht earlier today. Meanwhile, rescuers are reportedly still searching for his teenage daughter.

Recent reports from Italian media have confirmed that Lynch, 59, and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, were successfully located during a rescue operation off the Italian coast. However, the tech entrepreneur was discovered three days after his British-flagged luxury ship sank amid a violent storm, according to a source close to the rescue efforts who spoke to Reuters.

His body was recovered and transported to shore in a blue body bag before being taken by ambulance to a morgue in Palermo. According to the source, his daughter was the only one of the six known victims of the tragedy who had yet to be located.

“We would need a crystal ball to know when we’ll be able to find the next body,” Cari said. “It’s very difficult to move inside the wreckage. Moving just one meter can take up to 24 hours,” he added.

Mike Lynch was at his Yacht Celebrating a Recent Legal Victory

The body of ship chef Ricardo Thomas, the first confirmed fatality, was found shortly after the sinking of the Bayesian. Among the others recovered were New York City attorney Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda. Morgan Stanley executive Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy were also retrieved. This information was reported by The Guardian, citing divers referenced by Italian media.

Meanwhile, Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, along with 14 others, including a 1-year-old child, successfully escaped the sinking ship before it capsized.

Lynch was entertaining a group aboard his family’s yacht to celebrate his recent acquittal in a significant U.S. fraud trial. Among his guests were the lawyers from the firm that represented him, alongside friends and supporters who stood by him throughout the legal struggle.

The search for Lynch’s daughter continued on Thursday. Officials remained resolute in their efforts to locate the missing teenager by day’s end.

Giuseppe Petrone, the national director of Italy’s firefighting department, expressed confidence that they would locate her today. “We are still working on it,” he told The Guardian. “We should be able to recover the sixth body today.”

For the past three days, divers have been exploring the hull of the sunken yacht. They’ve faced significant challenges due to its depth of approximately 160 feet below the surface. This considerable depth limits their time underwater to just 12 minutes per dive.