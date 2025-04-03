president-donald-trump-approves-of-the-relationship-between-tiger-woods-and-his-ex-daughter-in-law-vanessa

Days after Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, President Trump spoke about his ex-daughter-in-law moving on with the pro-golfer.

While meeting with reporters at the Oval Office, President Trump announced his approval of the couple.

“He told me about it,” the world leader said about Woods. “And I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’”

President Trump then said that he was very happy for Tiger Woods and Vanessa. “Just let them both be happy,” he said. “Let them both be happy. They’re both great.”

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before divorcing in 2018. They have five children. Tiger was previously married to Elin Nordegren and has two children. They divorced in 2010.

Tiger Woods hard-launched his relationship in a sweet post on Instagram last month. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side!” the professional golfer stated in the post’s caption. “We look forward to our journey through life together.”

“At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” he added.

A source close to the couple revealed they have been dating since Thanksgiving 2024.

“Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving,” the insider shared. “She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

“They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together,” they added. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing, and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

President Donald Seemingly Revealed What Led to the Split Between Vanessa and His Son

While continuing to speak to reporters, President Trump seemingly revealed what led to the divorce between his son, Don Jr., and Vanessa.

The world leader called the divorce “very sad” for him and that his son had been through a lot of “crap” in the aftermath of the investigation into the Russian interference in the 2026 presidential election.

“I happen to think the relationship with my son… was hurt very badly by the witch hunt that went on,” President Trump said. “Russia, Russia, Russia… And all the crap that they put Don throughout – who knew nothing about it.”