Does The British Royal Family Pay Rent? Who Pays And Who Lives For Free In Luxury

Members of the British royal family live in some seriously fancy homes, which run the gamut from literal palaces to comparatively humble cottages boasting five bedrooms. These luxurious digs fit for royalty definitely have some expensive upkeep, which has us wondering if members of the royal family have to pay rent. As with other rules that govern the royal family, it all depends on if you’re considered a working royal or not.

Homes Like These Don’t Come Cheap, Unless You’re Royalty

Obviously the members of the British royal family would boast some of the most enviable homes in all of Britain, but just how much do they pay to stay in these luxury accommodations? Depending on how much work they do for the Firm, certain members of the royal family don’t pay anything at all in rent. As the head of the family, Queen Elizabeth doesn’t have to pay anything for her lavish home at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles also reside in their home, Clarence House which sits beside the palatial St. James Palace, for free. The house was once the residence of Charles’ parents following their wedding in 1947 and was the London home of the Queen Mother from 1953 to 2002. Prince William and Kate Middleton reside in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, where they also reportedly live for free.

Who Has To Pay?

Since Charles and his wife, as well as William and his wife, are full-time working royals, they are reportedly allowed to live on royal grounds for free in exchange for their work. Other royals who are not full-time working royals, like Williams’ cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, would have to pay for the upkeep on their royal residences.

Princess Beatrice currently resides in St. James Palace. It’s been reported that Prince Andrew has previously covered his daughters’ living expenses, so it’s likely that he’s continued to do so. His younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, recently moved into Frogmore Cottage with her husband and infant son.

What About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

If that home sounds familiar, that’s because it also serves as the UK home base for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, despite living in California, have retained ownership of the home, and since they’re no longer working royals, they do actually pay for the upkeep. While they’re in their new home base in lovely Montecito, however, they’ve reportedly allowed their royal cousin and her family to live at the property rent free.

Other honorable mentions include Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex. The two were bestowed their home, the 120-room estate Bagshot Park, by the queen as a wedding gift in 1999. It’s believed that they also don’t have to pay for the upkeep on the massive manor. Isn’t family grand? Especially when they have a few dozen manors laying around to give out all willy nilly.