What Has Bristol Palin Been Up To Since Leaving ‘Teen Moms OG’?

Bristol Palin was one of the more famous faces seen on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. She was well known before getting cast on the reality show; her mother is Sarah Palin, one-time Governor of Alaska and former vice presidential candidate. But what’s Palin up to these days?

Palin’s TV Appearances

Palin’s pregnancy was announced during her mother’s campaign in 2008 when she was 17 years old. She quickly became a spokesperson for teen pregnancy, even appearing on an episode of the ABC Family series The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

That was far from her only television appearance. Palin competed on the eleventh season of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in third place. She was also featured in TLC’s Sarah Palin’s Alaska and her own docu-series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp. Palin returned to Dancing with the Stars for its fifteenth all-star season.

In 2018, Palin was cast in the MTV reality show Teen Mom OG, replacing Farrah Abraham. She quit the show the following year. In recent Instagram stories, Palin watched some episodes of the show, calling it “embarrassing…It’s very weird seeing it in retrospect, I’ll be honest with you, but my kids are so cute, so I think it’s special to see that.”

Her Current Career And Love Life

After leading such a public life, many wonder what Palin is up to now that she’s no longer on our TV screens. Around the same time she joined Teen Mom OG, Palin began working as a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty in Austin, Texas. In 2020, she moved to a local boutique real estate agency called Austin Home Seekers.

In addition to all these career moves, Palin has a complicated personal life as well. She and the father of her first child were engaged but split in 2009. They reunited in 2010 but ultimately called it quits later that year.

In 2015, Palin announced her engagement to Dakota Meyer, a former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient. The wedding was called off, but then Palin announced that she was pregnant. She gave birth later that year, and she and Meyer got married in 2016. Palin gave birth to the couple’s second child in 2017 but ultimately the couple divorced in 2018.

Some fans wondered if the two might be getting back together after Palin shared videos on Instagram of the pair spending time with their daughters, Sailor and Atlee. However, judging by her Instagram posts, it looks like Palin is focusing on her career and her children right now.

