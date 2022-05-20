Brie Larson Shows Off Incredible Strength And Ripped Abs In Pole Dancing Class

Brie Larson is famous for her onscreen strength as Captain Marvel, but a recent Instagram post shows the actress is just as tough in real life. Larson shared a photo of her newest workout routine, and fans loved seeing her skills.

Larson Tries A New Exercise Method

“Made an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new workout class,” Larson captioned a series of pictures of herself hanging off a pole. Many were impressed with the actress’ talents; Larson is using just one of her hands and one foot to keep herself suspended off the ground.

“Brie what cant you do,” one fan marveled. Another joked, “Hi im single.” Others remarked on her impressive strength. “I wish i had more upper body strength to do that haha,” someone wrote. Another commented, “You look shredded.”

Larson’s Trainer Says She Works ‘Her A** Off’

Larson often posts pictures and videos of her progress as she gets into tip-top shape for her upcoming appearances in The Marvels and Fast 10, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Most recently, Larson shared some snaps she took while waiting for her partner, Elijah Allan-Blitz, to get ready for their night out. Larson is rocking an ab-baring crop and skirt combo with a gorgeous floral print, and she sure knows how to work her angles (though we’re not sure she has any bad ones).

So besides the occasional pole-dancing class, how does Larson stay fit? She trains with Jason Walsh, a celebrity trainer who works with stars like Jennifer Anderson, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Matt Damon, and Jessica Biel. In an interview with Men’s Health about getting Larson into shape for Captain Marvel, Walsh said, “Brie worked out 5 days a week with me pretty much the whole nine months. She worked her a** off to get into shape for this movie.”

Getting In Shape For ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel

Larson might be super strong now, but many might be surprised to learn that, before her preparation for her Marvel role, the actress was not a fan of the gym. “I affectionately called myself ‘an introvert with asthma’ before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic,” the actress joked.

As she prepares for the second movie in the Captain Marvel series, Larson said she can see parallels between her fitness journey and her character’s process of figuring out her powers. “In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one,” Larson explained.

“She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now,” she continued. “And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.” From workout videos to photos of new exercise methods, it’s clear that Larson is putting her all into preparing for her upcoming onscreen roles!

